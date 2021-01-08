Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.61.
CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of CTSH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,816. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 663,700.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
