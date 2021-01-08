Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.61.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,816. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 663,700.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

