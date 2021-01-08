Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,570. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.