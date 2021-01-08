CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires $14,770.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $14,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,933.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCNE. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9,406.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

