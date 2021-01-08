CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

Shares of CME stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

