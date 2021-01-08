CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP opened at $154.84 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

