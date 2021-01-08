CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $205.58

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.58 and traded as high as $226.50. CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 154,439 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £910.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.58.

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.