Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

