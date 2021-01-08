ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 6%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 212,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 168,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLIR shares. ValuEngine cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

