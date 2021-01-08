ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 6%

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 212,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 168,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. ValuEngine lowered ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.