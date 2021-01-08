Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. The company's consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks, boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly in the past year.”

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.