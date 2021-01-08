Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.94

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$59.94 and last traded at C$57.84, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of C$813.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($16.48) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

