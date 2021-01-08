Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens & Northern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,412 shares of company stock valued at $59,267 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

