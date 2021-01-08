Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

