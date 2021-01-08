Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.23.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.