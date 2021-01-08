Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

