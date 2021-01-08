Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 612,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

