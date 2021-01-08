Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $354.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,793. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

