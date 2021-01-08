Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Chorus has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

