Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Chorus has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Chorus Company Profile
