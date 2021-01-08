Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $687.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.