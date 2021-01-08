Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

