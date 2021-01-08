China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

