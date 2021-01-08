China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) shares rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 943,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,487,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

CHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Telecom by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in China Telecom by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

