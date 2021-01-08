China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE ZNH traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

