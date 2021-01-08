China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.27

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

