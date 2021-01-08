China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading 8.5% Higher

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. 293,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 228,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.