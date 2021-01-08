China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.75

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 35625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

