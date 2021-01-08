Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIM. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,643. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 333,342 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

