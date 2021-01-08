Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $95.29. 4,587,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,789,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,531 shares of company stock valued at $34,529,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chewy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

