Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

NYSE CPK opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $772,343. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

