Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $22.00. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Financial Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

