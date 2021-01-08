ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $119.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.78. 435,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 483,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,746. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after acquiring an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after buying an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

