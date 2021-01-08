Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $94,361.40 and approximately $44.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

