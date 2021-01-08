Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) rose 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 602,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 396,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

