Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $137.00 at Northland Securities

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $104.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

GTLS opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

