Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.34. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,774. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

