Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.41. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

