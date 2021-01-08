Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

NYSE CHRA opened at $2.79 on Monday. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 223.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

