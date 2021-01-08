Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $25.75 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.
Shares of CHNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
