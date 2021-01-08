Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $25.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.