Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.75 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHNG. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 383,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
