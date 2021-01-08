Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHNG. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 383,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

