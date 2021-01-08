CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.84.

CEU stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,939. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

