Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 782,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

