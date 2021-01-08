Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.
Several research firms recently commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
