Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CERT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

