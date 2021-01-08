Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

