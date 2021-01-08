Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CERT stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Certara Company Profile
