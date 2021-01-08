Ceragon Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the average volume of 302 call options.

CRNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 43,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

