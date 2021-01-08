Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and traded as low as $13.54. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 34,992 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

