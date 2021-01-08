CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

NYSE:CNP opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

