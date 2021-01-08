Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

