Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Strong Earnings

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,802,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,328,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.