CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. Santander cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.28.

NYSE CX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 757.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,362 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

