Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,265. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

